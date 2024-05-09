The best and worst moves of the Patriots’ offseason w/ Cerrone Battle

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Cerrone Battle makes his show debut to run down the four best and three worst moves on the Patriots’ offseason. Cerrone and Andrew also cover the team’s ongoing “search” for a new head of their personnel department and predict which players will be the next to sign an extension.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Ongoing “search” for a new head of their personnel department

14:12 Training camp will be fun

21:00 Gonzo vs Rookie WRs

22:05 New Patriot Way

22:47 BEST and WORST moves on the Patriots’ offseason

1:03:00 Which players will be the next to sign an extension

1:04:30 Underrated Topic of Offseason

