The Best Pick for the Celtics in the 2023 NBA Draft

Bobby Manning breaks down Trayce Jackson-Davis, his favorite option for the Celtics to pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Jackson-Davis, of Indiana, averaged a double-double and nearly 3 blocks per game while switching, scoring and playmaking for the Hoosiers.

He’s old at 23 and undersized at 6’9, but brings enough athleticism and length to make up for that and the lack of a jump shot, though shooting improvement would help.

Check out The Garden Report’s NBA Draft preview with Stadium’s Jeff Goodman below.