The Best Signature NBA Sneakers

Cast your mind back to June 1998. The Bulls are 3-2 up in the NBA Finals, but with 17 seconds remaining, Utah Jazz is set to level up the series as they lead 86-85.



Then, up stepped Michael Jordan. After stripping Karl Malone of the ball, Jordan drove into the Jazz half, closely monitored by Byron Russell. He sidestepped Russell to open the space to shoot; swoosh. 87-86. It was game over, but it also meant a sixth championship went the Bulls’ way. It was an iconic moment in NBA history, with it being the final shot Jordan would take in a Bull’s uniform, but also it would be the last time fans got a glimpse of the great man in his Air Jordan XIV shoes. As a result, they flew off the shelves. The 1999 editions remain one of the most sought-after pairs of sneakers, and Nike has capitalized on the interest by reviving the design in various colorways ever since.



Since Jordan, fans have clamored to get hold of replicas from the best players. One of the current stars of basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is the latest in the line of players to bring their designs for fans to buy. Fans have snapped up pairs of the Zoom Freak 3 range following Giannis and the Bucks winning their first NBA title since in 50 years last summer.



Whether it’s Jordan or Antetokounmpo, it highlights how sneaker collaborations are big business and have been for decades. So, let’s look at some of the best on the market right now.



Steph Curry – Under Armour Curry Flow 9

These sneakers don’t look extraordinary; they don’t shout at you like many of the others seen around the league. In fact, you could be forgiven for thinking they’re running shoes because they look more like them than anything else! However, not where their strengths lie; they’re very light and comfortable and prove to be the perfect pair of shoes for the best 3-point shooter in the league’s history, so despite their understated nature, they’re working well for the 2022 All-Star MVP!



LaMelo Ball – LaMelo Ball Buzz City Edition

The 2021 NBA Rookie of the year, LaMelo Ball, is definitely one of the hottest young talents in the game right now, and the LaMelo Ball Buzz City edition are certainly sneakers that echo that sentiment. Taking their name and inspiration from the Charlotte Hornets City edition jerseys, these black and turquoise are adorned with an image matching his ‘1’ tattoo. The foam sole is thick, making them very comfortable, whether you’re exploding into the paint like Ball or just hanging out in the mall.



Trae Young – Adidas Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks point guard is certainly making his mark in the NBA, carrying his form through from the University of Oklahoma over the past few years. Young has twice made the All-Star team since heading into the big league in 2018, and his own signature sneakers certainly suit one the exciting 23-year-old. The Adidas Trae Young 1 have come in several colorways, including collaborations with rap stars and featured tributes to his family, but his latest iteration in striking multicolour are certainly eye catching.



Kevin Durant – Nike KD14

The KD14 has been one of the most popular additions in the long line of sneakers worn by the current Brooklyn Nets forward, they come in many designs, but we still love the orange and black design he wore as the Nets got into the playoff picture last summer. The midfoot support strap is a throwback, and they’re just a solidly designed shoe that will make you the envy all your buddies and sneaker enthusiasts across the country.