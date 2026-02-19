Close Menu
The Biggest Questions of the Patriots Offseason | Pats Interference

Updated:1 Min Read

The Ringer’s Brian Barrett joins the show to draft the most interesting people of the Patriots’ offseason, from Stefon Diggs to a rival GM, Christian Gonzalez and more.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
05:01 Drafting the most interesting figures of the Patriots’ offseason- No. 1 pick
13:14 No. 2
20:20 Pick 3
23:13 Pick 4
31:51 PrizePicks!
33:51 Pick 5
38:50 Pick 6
46:25 Pick 7
51:19 Thanks for watching!

