The Biggest Questions of the Patriots Offseason | Pats Interference

The Ringer’s Brian Barrett joins the show to draft the most interesting people of the Patriots’ offseason, from Stefon Diggs to a rival GM, Christian Gonzalez and more.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

05:01 Drafting the most interesting figures of the Patriots’ offseason- No. 1 pick

13:14 No. 2

20:20 Pick 3

23:13 Pick 4

31:51 PrizePicks!

33:51 Pick 5

38:50 Pick 6

46:25 Pick 7

51:19 Thanks for watching!

Pats Interference on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!