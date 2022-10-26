The Boston Bruins Are Off to Their Best Start Since 1969-70

The last time the Bruins started a season 6-1 was the 1969-1970 NHL season.

What happened in the 69-70 season, you might ask? Well – Bobby Orr was the NHL MVP, Phil Esposito made his first All Star Game, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup four games to zero, thanks in part to Orr’s famous overtime goal.

Well, they’re 6-1 again in 2022, and there’s already Stanley Cup fever in Boston. Here are the odds on who will win it, according to BetOnline.ag:

2023 Stanley Cup Odds to Win

Colorado Avalanche +550

Toronto Maple Leafs +850

Calgary Flames +950

Carolina Hurricanes +1000

Florida Panthers +1200

Boston Bruins +1400

New York Rangers +1400

After a rather confusing offseason in which the Bruins fired their head coach, brought back some familiar faces, and are literally getting older by the day, I wrote about how Boston seems to be in “Last Dance” mode heading into 2022:

They also have 12/1 (+1200) odds to win the Eastern Conference, and 25/1 (+2500) odds to win the Stanley Cup – both of which are pretty steep odds for a squad that, like I mentioned in the title, is in “Last Dance” mode and looking to capitalize on their experience – not their age. Boston has a solid recipe for success, and will have reinforcements in Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return from injury before seasons end. Though I think they’ll start slow and you’ll be able to find better odds than +2500 after the first month of the season, the Bruins can hit stride at the right time and compete for a Stanley Cup in 2022.

I know it’s early, but after their 6-1 start, they look more than ready to compete – even without Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy.

With two of their three best players not even healthy yet, this team is built to win a Stanley Cup. I loved their odds at +2500, however the value already seems to be lost at +1400.

