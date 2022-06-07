Boston Bruins Fire Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins announced on Monday night that they have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his head coaching duties.

The Bruins have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 6, 2022

Here’s what the Bruins brass had to say on the decision:

“Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change,” said Sweeney. “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice. I want to wish Bruce, Julie, Shannon and Cole much success as a family and with their future opportunities.” Trending Cedric Maxwell: Draymond Green “Would get knocked the F–k out” in the 80s “On behalf of the Jacobs family, I’d like to thank Bruce and his family for their dedication to the Boston Bruins organization,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce’s deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable. We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they’ve done for the team both on and off the ice.” “I want to thank Bruce for his time and service to the Boston Bruins organization over the last 14 years,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench. I also want to extend my gratitude to Bruce and his family for everything they’ve done over the years to support the New England community and Bruins organization. We wish them continued success in the future.” “I have the utmost confidence in Don to conduct a thorough search to identify the best candidate that is going to help our team reach its full potential,” Neely added.

What a ridiculous decision.

Since taking over for Claude Julien on February 7th, 2017, Bruce Cassidy has a 245-108 record and has brought the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. They made it to a Stanley Cup in 2018-19 – and the only thing that has stopped them from getting over the hump is complete incompetence in the front office.

Here is what Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have given Cassidy over the last several years (h/t Evan Lazar):

Pathetic.

I complain about a lot, but TRUST ME. I am not the only one. In fact, I really have no idea who outside of the Bruins administration thinks this was a good decision. Take a look at the reaction from Twitter following the announcement:

Firing Bruce Cassidy isn’t going to fix this Bruins team. — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) June 6, 2022

What a monumentally dumb decision by the Bruins to fire Cassidy. Roster wasn’t good enough. Nothing to do with the coach. Horrible. https://t.co/BEZrMg0l3o — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 6, 2022

Sweet fall guy. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 6, 2022

*signs the likes of nick foligno and erik haula and derek forbort and kevan miller and matt beleskey and david backes on day 1 of free agency* *bungles the draft for years* *fires the head coach when championships don't magically arrive* It's a slick gig if you can get it. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 6, 2022

If you’re Patrice Bergeron…do you come back to this? https://t.co/Lazs2XWtde — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) June 6, 2022

Bruce Cassidy loses his job, but Don Sweeney stays? Nepotism isn't just a Foxboro experience. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) June 6, 2022

Curious what firing Bruce Cassidy means for the future of Patrice Bergeron. Is he coming back? Is he not? Are the Bruins about to do a full rebuild? Lotta questions. — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) June 6, 2022

Evan Marinofsky asked the question – and I have the answer. Bergeron is done. This team is in shambles right now and there is simply no way the ailing Selke Award winner is going to lace them up for a rebuild.

Your stars are retiring, your management is incompetent, and your window is closed. It’s as simple as that.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @BruinsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Bruins news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.