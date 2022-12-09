The Bruins 3rd Line is Dominating & Parallels Between Xander Bogaerts and David Pastrnak

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss why the third line is playing so well. The guys also get into takeaways from two wins over the Avalanche and what can the Bruins learn from the Red Sox after their failed Xander Bogaerts negotiations?

TIMESTAMPS:

1:30 – Trent Frederic is fitting in

5:00 – Why Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle and Frederic are meshing

10:15 – Tage Thompson is a beast

15:00 – Unfortunate the Avalanche didn’t have a full roster against the Bruins

