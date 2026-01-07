The Bruins can’t get out of their own way | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s loss to the Kraken, Hampus Lindholm’s injury, the goalie rotation, and much more.

0:00 – ⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

2:23 – Bruins lose 7-4 to Kraken

6:57 – Bruins Goalie Play this season

17:17 – Bruins place Hampus Lindholm on IR

23:10 – Looking at how Bruins develop younger players

30:10 – Wrapping up

