The Bruins can’t get out of their own way | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s loss to the Kraken, Hampus Lindholm’s injury, the goalie rotation, and much more.
0:00 – ⏰️EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
2:23 – Bruins lose 7-4 to Kraken
6:57 – Bruins Goalie Play this season
17:17 – Bruins place Hampus Lindholm on IR
23:10 – Looking at how Bruins develop younger players
30:10 – Wrapping up
