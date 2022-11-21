The Bruins Crazy Upcoming Schedule & Should They Pursue Patrick Kane?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the Bruins crazy upcoming schedule and what it means for the future. The guys also get into whether or not the Bruins should go for someone like Patrick Kane at the Trade Deadline. Do they even need him?

