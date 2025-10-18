The Bruins Have Defensive Problems | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and Boston.com’s Conor Ryan discuss the last two Bruins losses, and the defensive backsliding that’s happened after the first three wins of the season.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:23 Reaction to losses vs Lightning and Golden Knights

15:25 Swayman has been excellent

18:40 Hampus Lindholm is getting closer to returning from a lower-body injury

21:38 Was that one of Mason Lohrei’s best games?

22:36 Do the Bruins have defensive issues?

23:24 PrizePicks

24:18 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

24:57 Best surprise after five games

36:36 Biggest disappointment after five games

42:17 Will the Bruins be in the mix for a wildcard spot?

45:30 Thanks for watching!

Pucks with Haggs is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!