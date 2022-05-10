The Bruins Look Like a Whole New Team

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss the Bruins-Hurricanes first-round series. Quite the turnaround, right?

The guys discuss the Bruins’ resurgence as well as Hampus Lindholm’s health, the Hurricanes being stupid and Jeremy Swayman. Plus, some updated series predictions.

