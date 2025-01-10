The Bruins Need to Make a Move | Poke the Bear

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan is joined by Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss where the Boston Bruins go from here after losing their sixth straight game. What changes or additions will realistically come? That, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins drop sixth straight game

– When is something going to give?

– How realistic is a move for Pettersson/Miller?

– Can this be remedied with a purposeful offseason?

