The Bruins Winning Shouldn’t Change Their Path: Retool | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan discuss the current state of the Boston Bruins. Could the team’s recent success sway management’s direction at the deadline? Or should the team move towards a retool regardless. Plus, Evan and Conor talk about the future of captain Brad Marchand. All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins snag a win over San Jose

– But the underlying numbers…

– Saturday’s loss was a heartbreaker

– Talking trade candidates

– The Capitals have the model

– The future of Brad Marchand

