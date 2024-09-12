The Brutal History of the Washington Wizards

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay take a deep dive into the depressing reality of being a Washington Wizards fan. Bob goes through the history of the organization, the changes to the team’s name and location, when they stopped making an effort to contend, and more. Plus, Jerry West is being honored, and th story of how pat Riley became Pat Rile. All that, and much more!

