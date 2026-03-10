Close Menu
The Celtics are Built Different with Jayson Tatum | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On a new episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, and NBC10 Boston’s Kwani A. Lunis discuss Jayson Tatum’s return and what it means for the Boston Celtics.

The crew breaks down how Tatum looked in his first games back and how Jaylen Brown and Derrick White could benefit alongside him.

Plus, the panel talks about the Celtics’ ceiling this season and how dangerous they could be if they secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.

0:00 Intro
0:30 NBA has cancelled the Atlanta Hawks’ Magic City game
2:11 Jayson Tatum is back!
6:00 Gary impressed with JT’s return
10:00 What does Tatum need to focus on?
14:30 How has Jaylen Brown played with Jayson Tatum?
16:05 Washburn: Derrick White is going to eat the most now
18:30 Jaylen Brown praise
21:50 Sherrod has Jaylen Brown for MVP
23:00 Celtics
25:00 PrizePicks
26:30 Can Celtics catch Pistons for No. 1 seed?
32:20 The Celtics are BUILT DIFFERENT
34:05 Celtics are a problem if they have home court

The BIG 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

