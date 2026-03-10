The Celtics are Built Different with Jayson Tatum | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On a new episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely, the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, and NBC10 Boston’s Kwani A. Lunis discuss Jayson Tatum’s return and what it means for the Boston Celtics.

The crew breaks down how Tatum looked in his first games back and how Jaylen Brown and Derrick White could benefit alongside him.

Plus, the panel talks about the Celtics’ ceiling this season and how dangerous they could be if they secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.

0:00 Intro

0:30 NBA has cancelled the Atlanta Hawks’ Magic City game

2:11 Jayson Tatum is back!

6:00 Gary impressed with JT’s return

10:00 What does Tatum need to focus on?

14:30 How has Jaylen Brown played with Jayson Tatum?

16:05 Washburn: Derrick White is going to eat the most now

18:30 Jaylen Brown praise

21:50 Sherrod has Jaylen Brown for MVP

23:00 Celtics

25:00 PrizePicks

26:30 Can Celtics catch Pistons for No. 1 seed?

32:20 The Celtics are BUILT DIFFERENT

34:05 Celtics are a problem if they have home court

.@GwashburnGlobe on why Jayson Tatum is going to unlock Derrick White🔓 “That’s the dude who’s going to eat here. That’s the guy that we all need to look out for … Derrick is gonna eat with Tatum and Brown both on the floor because now you’ve gotta compensate for guarding… pic.twitter.com/iXctmsCiVK — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 10, 2026

