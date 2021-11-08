The Celtics are NOT a Great Team

“[The Celtics] is not a great team.” said Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Gorman. “Boston has their hands full [in the Eastern Conference]. I hope fans don’t get too far down the road, in terms of expectations, and put pressure on, not only the coach, but the coach’s relationship with his players.”

Mike Gorman has called Celtics games for the past 40 years. His tenure started with Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale. He suffered through the teams of the mid-to-late 90’s, where the C’s were mediocre. He knows what great teams looks like. Moreover, he knows what bad teams look like. And on this week’s Celtics Beat he addressed Boston’s less-than-ideal start to the season.

“They need time. They need another 15-to-20 games before we make any serious judgments,” said Gorman. “They should be more consistent…If they could get home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs that would be a huge win for this team.”

It’s probably not what you want to hear. Fighting for a four seed is not what any team signs up for. However, it is a realistic outcome. Over the past few years Boston fans have enjoyed success throughout the four major sports (and are enjoying a New England Revolution run). It’s time to temper those expectations and strap in for the long haul.

Where Can Celtics Get Better

Gorman noted early on in the season that Boston still need some finishing touches to its roster.

“They need to get tougher. I hope Brad is listening. We just need some tough guys,” said Gorman. “That’s the guy that I don’t see on the Celtics roster that I’d like to see on the roster.”

“I would like to get a true point guard. A real, pass-first point guard…I want a Steve Nash. I don’t want a Kyrie Irving. There’s handful of guys around the league that maybe you could figure out someway to get that would come in and be a pass-first point guard. It would take a lot of pressure of Marcus and the rest of the guys.”

Boston was linked to Lonzo Ball earlier in the season, but it seems like Chicago was always the destination. Can President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens find a way to bring one in? Will it really help Boston? Stay tuned to find out.