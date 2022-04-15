The Celtics Big Advantage Over the Nets

Gary Washburn covers the Celtics and the rest of the NBA for The Boston Globe. Gary joins the show to discuss the health of Rob Williams, the keys to a series victory, and Boston’s new roster management strategy. Twitter: @GwashburnGlobe

1:59 Nets didn’t really play well against the Cavs

14:55 Where’s the Celtics biggest advantage against the Nets?

23:30 Is round 1 the best time to play the Nets?

27:40 Update on Rob Williams

43:00 Boston made the right decision to play Brooklyn

