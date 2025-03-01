The Celtics Have a Donovan Mitchell Problem w/ Dan Greenberg

Dan Greenberg covers the Boston Celtics for Barstool Sports. Greenie joins the program to chat about the last Celtics-Cavaliers game of the regular season, Donovan Mitchell’s career success against Boston, and can the C’s avoid losing three in-a-row. Twitter: @StoolGreenie

0:00 – Welcome to Celtics Beat

9:45 – Celtics blew the last game against the Cavaliers

15:22 – Mitchell’s Celtics Dominance

17:01 – Celtics’ Mitchell Problem

19:03 – Playoff Strategy Discussion

22:57 – Cavs-Celtics will come down to the margins

32:30 – Handling Margins

44:40 – Avoiding Losing Streak

