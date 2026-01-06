The Celtics just Can’t Stop Winning | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, headlined by a big-time performance from Payton Pritchard, one of Anfernee Simon’s best halves as a Celtic. How the Celtics survived one of Jaylen Brown’s worst games of the season (and some pretty rough shooting across the board) to beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101.
00:00 Start
00:30 The Celtics are winning in all different ways
04:45 Anfernee Simons has one of his best halves as a Celtic
12:22 PrizePicks!
13:35 Payton Pritchard steps up
You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!