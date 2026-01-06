The Celtics just Can’t Stop Winning | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s blowout win over the Chicago Bulls, headlined by a big-time performance from Payton Pritchard, one of Anfernee Simon’s best halves as a Celtic. How the Celtics survived one of Jaylen Brown’s worst games of the season (and some pretty rough shooting across the board) to beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101.

00:00 Start

00:30 The Celtics are winning in all different ways

04:45 Anfernee Simons has one of his best halves as a Celtic

13:35 Payton Pritchard steps up

