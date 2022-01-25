The Celtics Lack Chemistry

How will the Celtics address its roster concerns ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Also, did Grayson Allen deserve to be suspended? We discuss:

0:30: Where was Bob Ryan?

4:25: Can the Bulls survive the injuries?

6:22: Did Grayson Allen deserve suspension for foul on Caruso?

10:12: Grayson Allen’s reputation around the NBA

12:30: Nets assistant coach fined $10k for a deflected pass (David Vanterpool)

15:30: Issues with the Los Angeles Lakers & Is Frank Vogel good as gone?

17:57: Can a healthy Anthony Davis salvage the Lakers’ season?

19:56: Best chemistry Bob has seen in an NBA team’s first season together

23:48: Celtics’ chemistry issues

