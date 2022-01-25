Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

The Celtics Lack Chemistry

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

How will the Celtics address its roster concerns ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Also, did Grayson Allen deserve to be suspended? We discuss:

0:30: Where was Bob Ryan?
4:25: Can the Bulls survive the injuries?
6:22: Did Grayson Allen deserve suspension for foul on Caruso?
10:12: Grayson Allen’s reputation around the NBA
12:30: Nets assistant coach fined $10k for a deflected pass (David Vanterpool)
15:30: Issues with the Los Angeles Lakers & Is Frank Vogel good as gone?
17:57: Can a healthy Anthony Davis salvage the Lakers’ season?
19:56: Best chemistry Bob has seen in an NBA team’s first season together
23:48: Celtics’ chemistry issues

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.