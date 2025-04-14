Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

The Celtics look pised to repeat (plus inside the Stay Ready Celtics) | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 93-86 win over the Hornets and another 60+ win season. Noa discusses why the Celtics seem ready to defend their title, what stood out from Sunday’s game, and how JD Davison looks to be playing a whole lot better soon after signing his first standard NBA contract.


TIMELINE:

0:00 – Celtics’ season recap

1:11 – Pritchard’s standout performance

4:18 – Overcoming adversity

9:58 – JD Davison NBA contract

14:40 – JD’s contract details

18:40 – Stay ready players

28:34 – Difficult playoff path

30:02 – Upcoming playoff coverage

Subscribe to You Got Boston on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/you-got-boston-a-celtics-podcast-w-noa-dalzell/id1759075328

Subscribe to You Got Boston on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5gB8YVQruJTr4n8I1za62p

You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.