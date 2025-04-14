The Celtics look pised to repeat (plus inside the Stay Ready Celtics) | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 93-86 win over the Hornets and another 60+ win season. Noa discusses why the Celtics seem ready to defend their title, what stood out from Sunday’s game, and how JD Davison looks to be playing a whole lot better soon after signing his first standard NBA contract.
The Celtics became the winningest team to defend a title since the 2016 Warriors — and they seem poised to win another championship in June pic.twitter.com/Pj6MgOKkeO
— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) April 14, 2025
TIMELINE:
0:00 – Celtics’ season recap
1:11 – Pritchard’s standout performance
4:18 – Overcoming adversity
9:58 – JD Davison NBA contract
14:40 – JD’s contract details
18:40 – Stay ready players
28:34 – Difficult playoff path
30:02 – Upcoming playoff coverage
