The Drake Maye-Josh McDaniels partnership with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham | Pats Interference

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham returns to promote his upcoming book “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback,” and discuss his reporting on Drake Maye. Later, Andrew and Seth discuss how Josh McDaniels will handle Maye and the latest Bill Belichick drama. Andrew also hits on the news out of Foxboro, including Stefon Diggs’ viral video.
Pre-Order Seth’s Book: https://www.amazon.com/American-Kings-Quarterback-Seth-Wickersham/dp/1368099181
