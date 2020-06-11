The Eight Best Play Breakdowns From Stephon Gilmore’s Film Session With Brian Baldinger

Baldy and Gilmore broke down tape from the Pats cornerbacks Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2019.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is the best defensive back in football due to a combination of intelligence and athleticism.

In a film session with NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger that’s available on NFL.com and NFL game pass, Gilmore explained his thought process and technique on some of his signature plays from his Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2019.

Among the highlights were interceptions in coverage against Amari Cooper and Tyler Boyd, but the attention to detail and knowledge of his opponents stood out the most from Gilmore’s sit down with Baldinger.

Here are the eight best play breakdowns from the nearly 22-minute film session on NFL.com:

1. Gilmore vs. Odell Beckham: Playing to Leverage and Safety Help

One of the session’s themes was how Gilmore aligns before the snap, using his leverage to suffocate receivers by playing off his safety help.

In New England’s man coverage system, the Pats corners typically play with outside leverage on the outer hip of the receiver with safety help in the middle of the field (cover-one) in a trial position. By playing a trail technique, the Pats defensive backs can play aggressively, and mirror route breaks while anticipating receivers based on the situation.

With outside positioning and inside help, Gilmore can either smother receivers that take outside releases into his leverage or undercut wideouts coming across the field with help over the top.

Gilmore broke down his matchup against Odell Beckham Jr. with Baldinger, saying that leverage and help to the middle of the field were how he was successful. In the clip above, Gilmore says that Beckham’s tight split signaled to him that he was either running a crosser (under) or releasing outside up the sideline. Based on Beckham’s outside release, Gilmore knows that he’s running up the sideline, so he cuts off the angle and forces a difficult back-shoulder attempt by Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Pats cornerback responds to Baldinger, saying, “it’s all about where he lines up on the field. He’s tight either to go under or to get more space to the sideline; it’s one of the two.”

Gilmore’s understanding of receiver splits helps him get a step ahead of his opponent so he can be aggressive rather than react on the field.

2. Gilmore vs. Amari Cooper: In-Game Recollection, Playing to Safety Help

Gilmore also has an uncanny recollection of plays that he saw on film or earlier in the game and uses that knowledge to make plays on the ball.

In Week 12, Gilmore made a spectacular diving interception in coverage on Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. On the play, Gilmore explains that Dallas ran the same crossing combination from the same formation earlier in the game. According to Gilmore, Jason Garrett tended to call the same plays multiple times. Once again, the Pats cornerback uses help over the top to undercut Cooper’s route and “beats him to the spot” to make the interception.

Gilmore followed Cooper on 87 percent of his routes in the Week 12 matchup allowing zero receptions on two targets with an interception, according to Pro Football Focus.

3. Gilmore vs. Sammy Watkins: Understanding Formations and Tendencies

In arguably the most extensive breakdown of the session, Gilmore offered several insights into a pass breakup against the Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins.

Gilmore explains that, out of four-by-one formations, Kansas City likes to run slant routes to the backside receiver. Gilmore closes off the inside with his inside foot as Watkins releases, forcing the Chiefs wideout outside, and eliminating the slant. With Watkins outside releasing up the sideline, Gilmore says he “plays through the pocket,” finishing through the hands at the catch point to knock the ball loose after Watkins initially catches the Mahomes pass.

The Pats cornerbacks explanation of his movements at the line, where he’s looking in Watkins’s stem (at his waist), and finishing the play was excellent commentary.

4. Gilmore vs. Golden Tate: Understanding Splits and Tendencies

Here’s another situation where Gilmore had a bead on the route before the ball was thrown led to an interception for Pats linebacker John Simon.

In Week 7 against the Giants, Gilmore knew quick throws to the middle were coming all game, finishing with two interceptions and a pass breakup that led to a third.

On the Simon pick, Gilmore says that he anticipated a quick throw to the middle based on Golden Tate’s tight split, saying that the Giants like to throw “pop” passes when their receivers are aligned tight to the formation. Gilmore maintained his leverage knowing a quick in-breaking route was coming and got his eyes on the quarterback to break on the ball before Tate even got out of his move at the top of the route, tipping the ball in the air for it to fall in Simon’s hands.

The fact that Gilmore correctly anticipates Tate’s route based on his split shows tremendous attention to detail and knowledge of his opponent.

5. Gilmore vs. Robby Anderson: Cover-Zero and Field Spacing

Next, Gilmore and Baldinger broke down New England’s cover-zero blitzes and the technique the Pats cornerback uses to prevent offenses from exposing the absence of a deep safety.

In Sam Darnold’s “seeing ghosts” game in Week 7, Gilmore intercepted a Darnold pass intended for speedster Robby Anderson. Based on the Jets formation, a nub set with three receivers to one side, Gilmore senses that Anderson might run an “over” route into the void of space on the other side of the field. Without even looking at Anderson, Gilmore plays it like a free safety, getting his eyes on Darnold, who leads him right into an interception.

Gilmore’s in-game understanding of the formation and space it creates for the offense gave him a head-start on Anderson’s route, which is why he beat the Jets wideout across the field.

6. Gilmore vs. Tyler Boyd: Cover-Zero and Knowing Moves of Opponents

Here’s another excellent cover-zero breakdown from Gilmore and Baldy, with Gilmore on Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd.

Boyd is in the slot here, and the Pats bring another zero pressure. Gilmore says that Boyd likes to use a hesitation move at the top of his out-breaking routes from the slot. As soon as Boyd goes into his break and hesitates, Gilmore breaks on the ball, and Andy Dalton rewards his film study by gifting him a pick-six.

With Gilmore, we’ve gone from reading receivers based on film study and receiver splits to jumping routes based on a wideouts tendencies in his route breaks. Talk about preparation.

7. Gilmore vs. John Brown: Why Long Touchdown Happened in Week 16

In the lone lowlight shown in the session, Gilmore offered a little insight into the coverage bust on Bills wide receiver John Brown’s 53-yard touchdown in Week 16.

Although Gilmore didn’t go into detail about him and safety Devin McCourty’s responsibilities on the play, he did say that his first mistake came at the line of scrimmage. By backing off the speedy Brown, Gilmore allowed him to get up to full speed by the time Brown reached the top of his route. Brown ran a terrific corner-post route to turn Gilmore around and get behind the defense.

Gilmore took it as a learning experience, saying that if he jammed Brown at the line, the Buffalo wideout wouldn’t have been able to make such an effective move to shake free on the post.

8. Gilmore vs. DeVante Parker: Film Study and Playing to Safety Help

The final breakdown came on a terrific diving pass breakup that led to an interception against Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker in Week 2.

Once again, Gilmore plays with outside leverage with inside deep safety help. Knowing Miami’s tendencies align with the Patriots offense, Gilmore expected Parker to run a crossing pattern from his slot alignment. Similarly to the Cooper play, Gilmore uses the help over the top to undercut Parker’s route, saying he knew it was a crosser almost immediately based on film study and Parker’s release. Gilmore gets an early break to beat Parker to his spot and tips the pass to McCourty for another pick.

As Gilmore says, his success comes from trusting his teammates to provide help over the top of his man coverage, allowing him to play the underneath stuff aggressively, trust in his preparation, and technique.