The end of Belichick – and beginning of Mayo?

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick delve into the expected departure of Bill Belichick from the New England Patriots, bringing an end to a remarkable 24-season partnership. This period, highlighted by six Super Bowl titles, signifies a historic era in NFL history. They also explore the succession plan in light of Ian Rapoport’s report that Jerod Mayo is a top candidate to take over as head coach. If Mayo is chosen, the Patriots can appoint him directly, bypassing a lengthy hiring process due to a pre-established, contractual succession plan communicated to the NFL.

Check Greg’s Coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for $50 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

This episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles is brought to you by:

Fanduel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media Network! Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED when you place a FIVE DOLLAR BET. That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS in BONUS BETS – WIN OR LOSE! Go to https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! The app is so easy to use and there are so many different ways to bet like:

● Live Same Game Parlays

● Find Bets in the NEW Explore Tab

● Make a parlay in the Parlay Hub – the best way to find popular parlays

● And more!

DISCLAIMER: Must be 21+ and present in select states. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, and Virginia. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 in Arizona, 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat in Connecticut, 1-800-9-WITH-IT in Indiana, 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com in Kansas, 1-877-770-STOP in Louisiana, visit mdgamblinghelp.org in Maryland, visit 1800gambler.net in West Virginia, or call 1-800-522-4700 in Wyoming. Hope is here. Visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support in Massachusetts or call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY in New York.