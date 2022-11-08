The Fallout of the Mitchell Miller Disaster

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss everything surrounding the Bruins and Mitchell Miller. Can this front office be trusted going forward? How did this happen? The guys dive into all of it.

Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter

Follow CLNS Media on Twitter

2:00 – Thoughts from the weekend

6:00 – This could not be any worse for the Bruins front office

10:30 – They could not be more out of touch

16:00 – This was brought to Cam Neely’s attention in August

23:00 – Can this front office be trusted going forward?

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!