Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

The First Patriots Practice Review

CLNS Media

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the Patriots first OTA practice of the year.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Patriots first on-field practice review

1:00 How did the offensive coaching mechanisms work?

9:00 How did Mac Jones look?

11:22 Interesting scheme stuff

19:30 Defense, Josh Uche, LB/CB combos

24:00 OTA Q&A

32:36 D-line alignment

