The Future of Jerod Mayo + Bills Mailbag | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick dive into the future of Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo amidst a challenging 3-13 season. With the team facing the Buffalo Bills in their final game, Taylor and Mike explore the mounting speculation surrounding Mayo’s job security and the mixed opinions on the coaching staff’s effectiveness. They also discuss the possibility of hiring Mike Vrabel and discuss key free agency targets that could reshape the roster.

0:00 – Introduction of guests

1:44 – Mayo’s job security

6:31 – Coaching staff analysis

12:10 – Coaching staff failures

19:10 – Players not quitting

24:12 – Lack of accountability

27:11 – Discussing potential coaching changes

32:49 – Cap space advantages

37:37 – Mayo’s credibility issues

45:15 – Drake Maye’s status

Patriots Daily is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !