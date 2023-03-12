    Subscribe
    NHL

    The Future of Taylor Hall & What Could Derail this Bruins Run?

    Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 137
    Updated:1 Min Read

    Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the Bruins losing a game…in regulation…on home ice…oh no! They also dive into updates on Taylor Hall, the defensive rotation and what could derail the Bruins run?

    2:00 – No reason to panic about loss to the Oilers

    7:00 – When might Taylor Hall return?

    13:00 – Don’t worry — Matt Grzelcyk is fine

    18:00 – Bruins need to cut down on overpassing

    20:00 – Linus Ullmark in the playoffs

