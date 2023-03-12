The Future of Taylor Hall & What Could Derail this Bruins Run?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the Bruins losing a game…in regulation…on home ice…oh no! They also dive into updates on Taylor Hall, the defensive rotation and what could derail the Bruins run?



2:00 – No reason to panic about loss to the Oilers

7:00 – When might Taylor Hall return?

13:00 – Don’t worry — Matt Grzelcyk is fine

18:00 – Bruins need to cut down on overpassing

20:00 – Linus Ullmark in the playoffs

