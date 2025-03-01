Close Menu
The Future of the Bruins After the Deadline | Pucks with Haggs

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read
https://youtu.be/0vML9Oru0II

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Evan Marinovsky discuss the future of the Bruins after the deadline, and take a long, hard look at Bruins first round pick Dean Letourneau as well as discuss the latest in the Massachusetts high school hockey scene.

0:00 – Podcast introduction

2:00 – Busy hockey season

4:00 – Bruins’ recent losses

6:00 – Goalie performance issues

8:32 – Marchand’s leadership perspective

10:41 – Trade considerations for Marchand

13:53 – Future team direction

16:30 – Bruins management strategy

19:11 – Upcoming team changes

22:01 – Show recommendations

27:00 – Team balance discussion

29:01 – Trade deadline priorities

31:12 – Patience with Leno

35:01 – BC development concerns

36:34 – O’Brien’s draft impact

39:10 – Prep playoffs update

42:54 – High school hockey atmosphere

