The Future of the Bruins After the Deadline | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Evan Marinovsky discuss the future of the Bruins after the deadline, and take a long, hard look at Bruins first round pick Dean Letourneau as well as discuss the latest in the Massachusetts high school hockey scene.
0:00 – Podcast introduction
2:00 – Busy hockey season
4:00 – Bruins’ recent losses
6:00 – Goalie performance issues
8:32 – Marchand’s leadership perspective
10:41 – Trade considerations for Marchand
13:53 – Future team direction
16:30 – Bruins management strategy
19:11 – Upcoming team changes
22:01 – Show recommendations
27:00 – Team balance discussion
29:01 – Trade deadline priorities
31:12 – Patience with Leno
35:01 – BC development concerns
36:34 – O’Brien’s draft impact
39:10 – Prep playoffs update
42:54 – High school hockey atmosphere
Pucks with Haggs is Presented by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!