The Garden Report March Madness Bracket- ROUND 1

In light of the 2022 NCAA Tournament starting this week, The Garden Report has their own tournament going on! Vote for the best Garden Report Moments Below!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

SUPPORT THE GARDEN REPORT’S SPONSOR, CODA: With Coda, you can solve for just about anything. And right now you can get started having your team all working together on the same page for FREE! Head over to https://coda.io/garden to get started for FREE!

MAKE YOUR PICKS IN THE TOSCANO REGION⤵️

MAKE YOUR PICKS IN THE PAVON REGION⤵️

It's the #GardenReport March Madness bracket 🏀Round One – The @Joe_Sway Pavon Region 1. Josue's wonky Brockton Wifi vs. 8. Zannis' Circle of Trust 🔁 Please RT Polls 🔁 #GardenReport 🚨 Polls will also run LIVE during Garden Report Postgame Show ⚡️ @betonline_ag — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 17, 2022

MAKE YOUR PICKS IN THE SHERROD REGION⤵️