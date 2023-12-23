The ghost of Deflategate and Pats-Broncos preview

MassLive’s Mark Daniels joins the show to break down Sunday’s game in Denver and go inside his reporting on how under-inflated footballs reappeared during the Patriots’ home game against the Chiefs. And is there a chance we see an NFL record on Sunday?

