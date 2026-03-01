The NBA All-Star Game Once Meant Something…

The NBA All-Star Game today is often criticized for lack of effort or excitement. This year it seemed the NBA got it right according to the pundits. But in the 1980s — especially during the Golden Era — there was no need for harsh criticism of effort or pride. Sure, the game was still dominated by highlight dunks and defense was inconsistent but it was still different.

On this Sunday evening, I want to take you on a little tour of my all-time favorite NBA All Star Games…

In 1987, the league’s greatest players gathered in Seattle and delivered one of the most competitive All-Star Games in NBA history.

Larry Bird.

Magic Johnson.

Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Dr. J.

It read like a Hall of Fame roll call.

And they didn’t just show up.

They wanted to be there! They wanted to put on a show for the fans.

Overtime in Seattle

The 1987 All-Star Game featured everything:

• Playoff-level defense

• Physical play

• Trash talk between rivals

• Clutch free throws with no time remaining

• And overtime

With the game on the line, pressure mounted at the free throw line as legends jawed back and forth. Confidence versus nerves. Rivalries in real time.

This wasn’t an exhibition.

It was pride.

Tom Chambers ultimately led the West to a 154–149 overtime victory — in front of his hometown crowd.

Dr. J’s Final All-Star Appearance

Beyond the drama, 1987 marked the final All-Star Game appearance of Julius Erving.

Even in defeat, Dr. J reminded everyone why he was the league’s original showman — soaring above defenders and electrifying the crowd one last time on the All-Star stage.

After the game, Bird, Magic, Jordan and others paid tribute to the legend.

It was the end of an era — and one of the last All-Star Games where the stars truly went to war.

Why It Still Matters

In today’s era of load management and light defense, the 1987 NBA All-Star Game stands as a reminder:

When the best players in the world cared, the All-Star Game felt like the playoffs.

And for one night in Seattle, it absolutely was.

— Nick Gelso

CLNS Media | NBA History