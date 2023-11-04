The Good and Bad of Mac Jones vs Dolphins w/ Derrik Klassen

Join CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Derrik Klassen for another episode of Patriots Daily! Derrik and Taylor discuss the good and bad from Mac Jones’ performance vs the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.

