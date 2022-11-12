The Impact of Charlie McAvoy & Early Bruins MVPs

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Charlie McAvoy’s return and what it means to have him back on defense. The guys also get into just how important Connor Clifton has been. Plus, who are the early MVPs of this Bruins team?

Conor Ryan

Bruins Beat Reporter for Boston Sports Journal

1:00 – Charlie McAvoy returned with a game-winner

4:00 – So…how’d he look?

8:00 – Could he be in the running for the Norris at the end of the year?

11:00 – Connor Clifton has been one of the big surprises

15:00 – Clifton gives this team incredible value

18:00 – Conor’s MVP

20:00 – Evan’s MVP