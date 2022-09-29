The Impact of Ime Udoka’s Suspension + Joe Mazulla’s Fit

Bob, Jeff, and Gary react to the Celtics suspending Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.
1:15: Reaction to Ime Udoka’s suspension
12:04: Will Udoka ever return to the Celtics?
13:30: Celtics players react to Udoka’s suspension
14:25: Joe Mazzulla takes over as Interim Head Coach
20:30: Why not hire Damon Stoudamire?
24:00: Boston still contenders? + Should they trade Robert Williams?
29:24: Khris Middleton (wrist) is not ready for the start of the season
31:32: Deandre Ayton does not look happy in Phoenix
34:02: NCAA Gives University of Memphis Basketball Probation, Fine
