The Impacts of a Linus Ullmark Injury

On today’s edition of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky is joined by PWHL Broadcaster and Bruins writer for WEEI, Bridgette Proulx. Evan and Bridgette break down the injuries that the Bruins have suffered to key players over the last week, and how they will affect the lineup moving forward. Is Jeremy Swayman ready to take on the full-time goaltending role? Could this be a peek into the Bruins’ future in net? That, and much more!

Topics:

Bruins had a tough night in Arizona

It’s time for Jeremy Swayman to step up

How will he perform?

The danger of any injury to Linus Ullmark

What should the Bruins do with Jake DeBrusk?

