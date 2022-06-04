The Importance of Robert Williams in the NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon break down the impact of Celtics Big Robert Williams after Boston’s 120-108 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Williams contributed 8 PTS on 4-4 shooting with 6 REBs and 4 BLKs.

