The Invisible Threat: Chemical Monitoring in Sterile Processing

What do Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene Oxide and Peracetic Acid have in common? They are all designed to kill and ChemDAQ Inc. is the innovator behind the best-in-class chemical monitoring systems that are critical to keeping workers safe around them. For 30 years, ChemDAQ Inc. has been creating technology that monitors real-time levels of the most dangerous chemicals used in hospitals. On this week's release of the Beyond Clean Vendor Spotlight Series, we speak with David Hilliker about the evolution of this technology, the importance of continuous monitoring and the critical nature of impending alerts for these chemicals. David talks about current exposure level studies happening around the world and gives advice on how to move this important safety conversation up from the user level to administration. This conversation couldn't come at a better time in healthcare, so tune in now! Learn more by visiting www.chemdaq.com/beyond, e-mail them at sales@chemdaq.com and look for educational information and ask questions directly on LinkedIn and Facebook.