The J’s Combine For 66 Points To Help Celtics Pull Away Late

Boston, MA — The Celtics have the best duo in the league, and it is the responsibility of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to elevate their games when Boston needs it the most.

The Boston Celtics pulled away in the 4th quarter as they snapped their 3-game skid to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 on Friday night, behind 66 points from Tatum and Brown.

For much of the first half, the Timberwolves quieted the Garden by attacking the rim and out-working the Celtics as they won the turnover creation margin. Not until Joe Mazzulla made the adjustment to have Jayson Tatum be the primary screener did the Celtics correct their first half flaws.

In the 3rd quarter, Jayson Tatum took over for the the Celtics during a pivotal 21-8 run when he scored or assisted on all but 2 Boston field goals. Carrying over the momentum from this run, Al Horford buried a 3 to give the Celtics the lead at the 3rd quarter buzzer, and they never trailed again.

Jaylen Brown sealed this contest by pouring in 23 of his game-high 36 points in the 4th quarter, snapping his season long 5-game streak without 30 points.

Boston’s defense showed signs of encouragement, forcing 17 turnovers and outscoring the Timberwolves 24-10 in fastbreak points. The Celtics eclipsed 120 points in regulation for the first time since December 7 at Phoenix.

This was a much needed get-well game, and the team will now own the top overall seed before their anticipated matchup with Milwaukee on Christmas Day.