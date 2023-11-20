The Kelce Bowl! Eagles at Chiefs – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

A Super Bowl LVII rematch. The Kelce Bowl. The Swift Bowl. A chance to watch Patrick Mahomes in primetime.

No matter how you describe it, the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Kansas City on Monday night to take on the 7-2 Chiefs.

Wanna bet on it? Here are the odds, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds – Eagles vs. Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -2.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -148/Eagles +126

Total: O/U 45.5

Storylines

As the great Peter King does in his FMIA column every Monday, and since there’s almost too much to talk about in this one, we’re going to go with Boldface names/Topics for the storylines in this one.

— Jason and Travis Kelce, brothers two years apart (Jason, 36. Travis, 34), will face off for the fifth time in their careers. Travis is 4-0 in their previous matchups.

— Will Taylor Swift be in attendance? The pop star, who is now outwardly dating Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, has been attending her new boyfriend’s games of late and is also supposedly an Eagles fan.

— Somehow, the one flying under the radar in this one is Patrick Mahomes. The best player in football, Mahomes is putting together another magical season with 2,442 yards and 17 touchdown passes while also having the third-highest QBR (72.8) in the NFL.

— 8-1 vs. 7-2, this matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs pins not only the top team in each conference against each other this weekend, but also two of the top three on FanDuel’s board to win the Super Bowl this coming February (No. 1 Chiefs +420, No. 3 Eagles +500). The 49ers sit in between them at +470.

— This one is also the Andy Reid Bowl. Reid coached the Eagles from 1999-2012, winning six NFC East titles while appearing in four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. After being fired in ’12, he joined the Chiefs the following season and has shined. Kansas City has won seven straight AFC West titles, as well as two of the last four Super bowls behind the lead of both he and Mahomes.

Predictions and Picks

Now, for the actual football game. Both of these teams have staunch, hard-nosed defenses to match up with their electric high-powered offenses that are arguably the reason they’ll each have a real chance at making the Super Bowl yet again.

On Monday, though? I think the offenses shine. Mahomes and Jalen Hurts shine in a back-and-forth heavyweight contest, with the Chiefs once again coming out on top. I like Kansas City laying the points and the over in this one.

Score: Chiefs 31 – Eagles 27

Side: Chiefs -2.5

Total: OVER 45.5

