The Keys To Offensive Success for the Bruins

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan break down the hot stretch that the Bruins are on, and the offensive production they continue to find up and down their roster. Could Jim Montgomery roll out consistent lines now that scoring is at a high, or will he continue to rotate the lines? That and much more!

Topics:

– Danton Heinen is a great story

– Heinen opens up a big thing for the Bruins offensively

– Mason Lohrei and Johnny Beecher sent down

– What do we think of the lines?

– The Bruins can’t stop scoring goals

