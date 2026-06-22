The Latest Giannis to Celtics News Just Changed Everything | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the latest reporting around the Jaylen Brown/Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga. The likelihood that Brown gets moved increased one way or another after today’s events — and here’s how it could all play out for the Celtics.

00:00 Intro and latest updates

04:38 Celtics vs Heat: which is the better option for Giannis?

07:44 Where does this leave Jaylen Brown if Giannis ends up in Miami?

11:49 PrizePicks

13:08 Who else could be in the trade?

17:53 Subscribe to CLNS!

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