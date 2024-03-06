The Latest on the Bruins Trade Rumblings

Evan Marinofsky is joined by Conor Ryan as they try to decipher the moves the Bruins could make at the trade deadline this week as rumors pick some steam, and expectations for this team change. Evan and Conor look through potential trade packages and give their thoughts on the most likely outcomes of this busy week in the NHL.

Topics:

– Could Linus Ullmark go to the Devils?

– What would a trade package look like?

– Extending Jeremy Swayman

– Bruins options for the deadline

– The latest on Noah Hanifin

– What could change before Friday?

This episode is brought to you by PrizePicks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay and an enormous selection of players and stat types are what make PrizePicks the #1 daily fantasy sports app!

This episode is also brought to you by HelloFresh. Go to HelloFresh.com/50bruins and use code 50bruins for 50% off plus free shipping!