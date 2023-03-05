The latest Patriots intel from the NFL Combine

Back from Indianapolis, Andrew shares all his latest intel on the Patriots from the NFL Combine, including Bill Belichick’s absence, Joe Judge’s role, positions they’re targeting in the draft and more. Later, he covers the NFLPA report that slammed the Patriots’ facilities and answers your mailbag questions.

