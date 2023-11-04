The Long-Term Impact of Mason Lohrei

Welcome to ‘Bruins Beat,’ where your host Evan Marinofsky from New England Hockey Journal dives into the heart of Boston hockey. This week, we’re thrilled to welcome special guest Pete Blackburn, co-host of the ‘What Chaos Show,’ to share his fresh perspectives. Together, we’ll tackle the pressing question: Why isn’t Tyler Bertuzzi finding his groove in Toronto? We’ll also spotlight Mason Lohrei’s exceptional NHL debut and break down what his presence means for the Bruins’ defense. Plus, we’re sizing up the Bruins’ prospect pool – have we underestimated its depth? Join Evan and Pete as they dissect these topics and give you the insider’s edge on all things Bruins.

Topics

– Pete has a new show

– Why isn’t Tyler Bertuzzi fitting in Toronto?

– Mason Lohrei looks legit through one game

– What he adds to the blue line

– Is the Bruins prospect pool better than we thought it was?

