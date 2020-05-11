The Medalist Golf Club the Site for The Match: Champions for Charity

Tiger Woods home course is now the site for his four-ball match alongside Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

As reported last week, Tiger Woods will team with Peyton Manning in a celebrity four-ball match against fellow rivals Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Up until this weekend, details remained somewhat vague and murky, but Turner Sports, who is broadcasting the event has released full details via an announcement.

They are now available:

When: May 24th, 2020, 3 PM ET

Where: The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, FL

How to Watch: TNT, TBS, truth, HLN & BleacherReport mobile app

The Prize: $10M COVID-19 relief via WarnerMedia and the winners

The Line: Woods/Manning (-185) according to BetOnline.ag

The Medalist Golf Club is the home course to many of the PGA and European Tour’s top professionals including Tiger Woods himself. In 2015, Golf Digest ranked The Medalist as the second-toughest course in the country when played from the tips.

Tom Brady, a single digit handicapper himself, shot 106 the last time he played The Medalist. And in an interview with the Golf Channel, Peyton Manning relayed a story in which he ran out of golf balls.

View this post on Instagram Game On! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 7, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

BetOnine.ag has released a litany of prop bets for the event as The Match takes center stage in a sports-world that is pretty much sans sports. Some bets include whether or not Tiger Woods will a red shirt (Yes -600, NO +350), and whether or not Donald Trump will attend (No -3300, Yes +900.)

Bet on The Match: Champions for Charity at www.BetOnline.ag — Use Code CLNS50 for 50% cash back on first deposit