Keith Stewart and Chantel McCabe preview The Memorial Golf Tournament going down this weekend from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, OH. The duo breaks down the tournament and the best odds available at BetOnline. Plus, they have a quick look at the early market for the upcoming US Open.

