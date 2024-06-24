The Most Likable Celtics Team of All Time

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob and Gary reflect on the positive impact this Celtic team has had on the game and the Boston sports scene. They address how Joe can prepare them ready to repeat plus Bob addresses the X that Nick re-x’d(?) about which starting five of the Celtics you would take. And how could you leave out Hondo? All that, and much more!

