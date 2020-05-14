The One With All the Athlete Drama and Sara Civian

In the last week, an NFL player, an NHL player, and an NBA player have each had three very wild, very different situations upend their lives. Gab and Al discuss the latest drama before doing a complete 180 to introduce a new segment in which they shine the spotlight on philanthropic athletes. They then have a conversation with Sara Civian of The Athletic about her career, being a woman in sports (spoiler alert: it’s intense), why a lifelong Bruins fan would rather not cover the Bruins, and so much more.