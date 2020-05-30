The One With Keith Foulke and the Crystal Ball

By
CLNS
-
42
0
SHARE

Every 2000s Red Sox Nation kid’s childhood hero Keith Foulke joins the girls to talk about 2004 in great detail. From Dave Roberts’ steal, to Kevin Millar’s antics, to the Yankees rivalry, to the clubhouse mentality after that disastrous Game 3, hear about Reversing the Curse straight from one of the Curse-Breakers.

Now working for the Red Sox in a Player Development role, Keith tells Gab and Al about how fatherhood inspired him to get back into baseball, what the Sox are doing differently in their farm system, the biggest regret of his career, and why he feels he needs the players he mentors even more than they need him.

SHARE
Previous articleA Botched Marijuana raid in Kentucky, Mass opens for Rec Sales…again, Canada & DC Cannabis News!
CLNS
CLNS

The CLNS Media Network is the leading online provider of audio and visual content in the digital realm. Our mission is to enhance and empower the individual while providing information and ideas that enrich and enlighten society. The network features a continuous broadcast schedule with numerous personalities and celebrities from across the worlds of current events, finance, entertainment, technology, law, and sports.