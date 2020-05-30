The One With Keith Foulke and the Crystal Ball

Every 2000s Red Sox Nation kid’s childhood hero Keith Foulke joins the girls to talk about 2004 in great detail. From Dave Roberts’ steal, to Kevin Millar’s antics, to the Yankees rivalry, to the clubhouse mentality after that disastrous Game 3, hear about Reversing the Curse straight from one of the Curse-Breakers.

Now working for the Red Sox in a Player Development role, Keith tells Gab and Al about how fatherhood inspired him to get back into baseball, what the Sox are doing differently in their farm system, the biggest regret of his career, and why he feels he needs the players he mentors even more than they need him.